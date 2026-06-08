One killed, one injured as Ukrainian drone hits Moscow-Simferopol train — head of Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, June 8. /TASS/. One person was killed and another injured when a Ukrainian drone struck the locomotive of a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov announced.

None of the passengers were harmed, and local authorities are currently organizing buses to transport them to their destinations.

"According to preliminary reports, an enemy drone strike on the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train has injured the driver and killed the assistant driver. Passengers were not harmed," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Buses are being arranged to transport the passengers. The authorities of the Republic of Crimea will provide all necessary assistance and support."