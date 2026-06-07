New attacks on Beirut make US, Israeli bases legitimate targets for Iran — MP

TEHRAN, June 7. /TASS/. The continued naval blockade of Iran and Israel’s new attacks on Lebanon give Iran a free hand to retaliate against US and Israeli bases in the region, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"The naval blockade against the Iranian people and today’s U.S. green light to the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) make American and Israeli bases and assets in the region legitimate targets. Our armed forces, as always, have a free hand," he wrote on X. "Through the naval blockade and violations of the agreements regarding Lebanon, they have shown that they only understand the language of force."

The Lebanese health ministry said earlier in the day that at least two people died and 11 others were injured after Israel’s attack on southern Beirut. A source in the local civil defense service told TASS that Israeli drones delivered targeted strikes on Beirut’s southern neighborhoods to retaliate shelling attacks on its settlements in Upper Galilee. According to the Lebanese health ministry, the attack targeted residential buildings in Beirut’s Mreijeh and Tahouitet el Ghadir neighborhoods. Rescue works continue.

According to the Al Hadath television channel, the air raid involved two fighter jets and drones that targeted Hezbollah offices and depots.