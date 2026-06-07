Mediators begin consultations on Gaza with Palestinian factions in Cairo — TV

CAIRO, June 7. /TASS/. Mediators in the indirect Gaza ceasefire talks are holding a meeting with representatives of Palestinian factions in Cairo, the Egypt-based Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel said.

According to its sources, the consultations involve negotiators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, as well as representatives from "all of the Palestinian movements." They are expected to discuss the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas said that its leaders had arrived in Cairo for talks with the mediators.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory. Phase two of the Gaza peace plan envisages the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, and the deployment of an "international stabilization force," as well as the launch of the enclave administration structures, including the Board of Peace.