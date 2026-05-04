Russia to keep smartphones from Apple, Samsung brands on parallel import list — ministry

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Smartphones from such brands as Apple, Samsung and several others will remain on the list of goods permitted for parallel import into Russia, the Industry and Trade Ministry told reporters.

In particular, the list of goods currently permitted for parallel import in the "electrical equipment" category includes cell phones, including smartphones, from brands such as Alcatel-Lucent, Apple, Asus, Cisco, Google Pixel, Samsung, Nokia, and many others, allowing their import without the consent of copyright holders, according to the statement.

"However, other established requirements for such products (regarding safety, originality of origin, availability of certificates of conformity, etc.) must be met," the ministry stressed.

In November, the Industry and Trade Ministry approved further amendments to the list of goods permitted for import as part of the parallel mechanism. Some provisions of the order came into effect on the day of its publication, while others followed six months later.

The Industry and Trade Ministry conducts an ongoing analysis of the parallel import list, excluding individual trademarks and entire product groups. The main criteria for exclusion from the list include continued production of localized products in Russia, shipments to retailers from existing Russian production facilities, continued supply of products to Russia by foreign copyright holders (patent holders, official distributors), the availability of similar products in Russia and their production in sufficient quantities to meet end-user demand.

The parallel import mechanism has been in effect since March 2022. It allows goods to be imported into the country without the consent of copyright holders. The list of such goods is constantly updated.