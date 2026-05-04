US Navy has no plans to escort commercial ships via Strait of Hormuz — WSJ

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. Operation Project Freedom, announced by US President Donald Trump earlier in the day, does not include escort of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz by US Navy ships, The Wall Street Journal wrote citing a high-ranking US administration official.

The source said that Project Freedom will be a coordination mechanism for countries, insurance companies, and shipping organizations to move traffic through the Strait.

"It doesn’t currently involve the US Navy warships escorting vessels through the strait," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would launch Operation Project Freedom on Monday to help ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the US-Iranian conflict to leave its waters. Trump emphasized that any interference will be dealt with forcefully.