Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s transport infrastructure over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s transport infrastructure and enemy ammunition depots over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, sites for the storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,240 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,240 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 260 troops and a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 90 troops and a foreign-made infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 360 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 315 troops and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 35 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 260 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made multiple rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Veliky Prikol, Pushkarevka, Mogritsa, Khoten, Spasskoye and Barilovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Bely Kolodez, Liptsy, Yurchenkovo, Shesterovka and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 260 personnel, 19 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Cherneshchina, Shiykovka, Druzhelyubovka and Novy Mir in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five armored combat vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made infantry fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Roskoshnoye, Krivaya Luka, Nikolayevka, Artyoma, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, an Italian-made Puma armored vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, four electronic warfare stations and two Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Maryevka, Verovka, Petrovskoye, Novotroitskoye, Belitskoye, Kucherov Yar, Novonikolayevka, Dobropolye and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgornoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 360 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Prosyanaya, Dobropasovo and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Voskresenka, Listovka, Barvinovka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Lesnoye and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 315 personnel, five motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Yurkovka and Grigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 35 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 24 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 507 Ukrainian UAVs, seven HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 507 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 507 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 141,646 unmanned aerial vehicles, 658 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,161 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,714 multiple rocket launchers, 34,749 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,777 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.