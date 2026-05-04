Russia testing new Shturmovik ground drone in special military operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Trials of Russia’s newest Shturmovik ground drone, inspired by the World War I-era Tsar Tank wheeled combat vehicle, have begun in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, the developer Drone Force Aero (Smolensk Region) told TASS.

"Our specialists have developed a stealthy, maneuverable ground drone dubbed ‘Shturmovik.’ The vehicle is designed to deliver a warhead weighing up to 20 kg. Due to its compact size, the vehicle can also be used as a 'lurking drone.' The Shturmovik drone is currently undergoing trials in the special military operation zone. The drone’s prototype is based on the Tsar Tank, and its name stems from its use by assault units," the company said.

Drone Force Aero also noted that the drone is equipped with a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL), which allows the Shturmovik drone to cover distances of up to 30 km. In addition, it is resistant to enemy electronic warfare, and is impervious to mud and rain. In case of the FOCL break, an additional digital communication module is activated," the company noted.