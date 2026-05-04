MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan was focused on countering Russia’s influence on Armenia, a Russian expert told TASS.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with his unclear political affiliation, demonstrates obvious interest in closer cooperation with the European Union. This makes it possible to surmise that the EPC summit that took place in Yerevan on May 4 was directly linked with countering Russian influence in the region. The meeting can be seen as part of the European Union’s strategy toward expanding its presence in the South Caucasus and neutralizing Russia’s geopolitical influence on Armenia," said Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Yerevan to take part in the summit for the first time since the start of the special military operation.

Sorokin recalled that a special session on the situation in Ukraine was organized during the summit. Participants, including Zelensky, discussed new measures to support the Ukrainian army, economic reforms and the strategy of relations with Russia. Presidents Maia Sandu of Moldova and Emmanuel Macron of France held a session dedicated to issues of countering hybrid threats and strengthening democratic sustainability.

"Relations between Moldova and Russia remain strained, with Chisinau distancing itself from Moscow and structures under its influence, such as the CIS. In 2026, Moldova initiated the process of withdrawing from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and reviewed CIS agreements with an eye toward their subsequent denunciation. These steps reveal Moldova’s strategy toward diversifying its foreign policy focuses and consolidating ties with European institutions," the expert added.