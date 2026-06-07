Trump calls on Iran to stop attacking Israel, get back to talks — media

NEW YORK, June 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to stop launching missile attacks against Israel and get back to the negotiating table.

"What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal," Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst quoted him as saying.

According to the US leader, Washington and Tehran are close to a deal. "We are very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," he said, commenting of the new escalation between Iran and Israel.

The press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) said earlier that missile strike had been delivered against the Israeli Ramat David airbase that was used to launch strikes against Lebanon. Iran, according to the IRGC, fired missile "in response to the Zionist regime’s (Israel’s - TASS) large-scale crimes in southern Lebanon." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in turn, said that it had intercepted all of the Iranian missiles.