Moscow prepares official invitations for participants in Russia-ASEAN summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow will soon send invitations to the leaders of Southeast Asian countries to participate in the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, which will take place on June 17-19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia.

"Work will now begin, and official invitations will be sent out. This process will take some time, and this is precisely where the organizing committee will play a key role," he said.

The spokesman explained that any potential bilateral meetings at the upcoming summit will depend on the progress of preparations, noting that the event is primarily multilateral in nature.

The newspaper noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a corresponding decree instructing the formation of an organizing committee headed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

The summit will mark the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Russia last hosted the forum in Sochi in 2016.