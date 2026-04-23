Hospital in Dagestan operating normally after attack

MAKHACHKALA, April 24. /TASS/. A hospital in Dagestan where a man armed with a knife attacked medical staff is operating as usual following the incident, Sabibulla Abdullayev, Deputy Chief Physician of the Vishnevsky Republican Clinical Hospital told TASS.

"Following the attack on doctors, the medical facility is operating in its normal mode," he said.

The hospital’s duty team remains at their posts. "Reserve staff have also started work, calls are coming in. Those urgently referred here are receiving full medical assistance," the hospital representative noted.

Earlier, the regional Investigative Committee reported that on Thursday evening a man attacked hospital employees with a knife. A trauma specialist and a surgeon on duty were injured. A criminal case has been opened on charges of attempted murder of medical workers. The attacker has been detained and sent for a medical examination.