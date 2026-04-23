Russia almost squeezes Ukraine out of Dolgaya Balka near Konstantinovka — expert

LUGANSK, April 23. /TASS/. Russian fighters have almost completely squeezed Ukrainian soldiers out of Dolgaya Balka near Konstantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, he told TASS that Russia, advancing near Konstantinovka, came close to the village of Dolgaya Balka.

"Talking about the Konstantinovka direction and the village of Dolgaya Balka, our military personnel have practically already squeezed the Ukrainian militants out of this village. It has already been practically turned into a gray zone," the military expert said.

Marochko noted that Dolgaya Balka is located in a low-lying area, "it is extremely dangerous to enter it," since the heights in the neighboring Roskoshnoye village are still controlled by the Ukrainian forces. "This is why our military personnel act more thoughtfully and competently. And, of course, they will bypass dangerous areas to dislodge the Ukrainian militants from their positions first, and then advance and liberate the settlements, in particular, Dolgaya Balka," Marochko said.