Kremlin spokesman describes deadly drone attack on Syzran as Kiev’s act of terror

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is showing its terrorist nature by attacking civilian targets, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the recent deadly attack on the Volga area city of Syzran.

"Attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure are the reality that we have to face," the spokesman added.

In the early hours of April 22, a section of an apartment building collapsed as a result of a drone attack on the Volga area city of Syzran. As a result, two people were killed and 12 wounded. A criminal investigation was launched on charges of terrorism.