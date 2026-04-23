Role of Arctic, Northern Sea Route growing in international logistics

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the growing role of the Arctic region for Russia and in the global context and highlighted the particular importance of the Northern Sea Route as a safe and reliable route amid the disruption of global transport chains.

"I would like to stress the growing role of the Arctic region in the global context also, specifically for the environment of the planet, for the global fuel-energy and commodity complexes, for increase of stability of international trade and logistical ties," the head of state said at the meeting with the government.

The value of the Northern Trans-Arctic Route "as the safest, the most reliable and efficient route is becoming increasingly evident" amid disruptions of global transport chains due to numerous conflicts, the Russian leader noted.