Ukrainian forces attack DPR territory four times over past day

DONETSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out four attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, and reports were also received of two civilians being wounded, the department for documenting war crimes of Ukraine under the administration of the head and government of the DPR reported.

"Four instances of armed attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded. A total of four munitions were fired. Reports were received of two civilians being wounded," the statement said.

It added that the Ukrainian attacks damaged 14 residential buildings, two civilian infrastructure facilities, and passenger vehicles. The department also received additional reports of two civilians being wounded on April 17 in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka and on April 22 in the settlement of Karlovka in the Kurakhovo district.