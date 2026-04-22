{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump extends Iran ceasefire as Russia eyes Northern Sea Route cooperation

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 22nd
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The US has extended its ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for negotiations, despite uncertainty over Tehran’s response; the future of Druzhba pipeline oil supplies remains unclear as political disputes over EU funding and sanctions persist; and Russia’s seaborne oil exports have rebounded after weeks of decline thanks to recovering shipments in the Baltic. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Trump once again extends Iran ceasefire to sustain talks

The ceasefire regime between the United States and Iran has received an unexpected extension: on the evening of April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that the pause would remain in place until Tehran presents its proposals and negotiations are brought to a conclusion. This decision has reduced the risks of immediate escalation, yet it has not resolved the key contradictions between the parties. Iranian state television, immediately following Trump’s statement, released a position according to which Tehran does not recognize the extension of the ceasefire and may choose to observe it or not, guided by its own national interests. Amid mutual accusations and uncertainty, the risk of a return to military escalation in the Middle East is increasing rapidly, Izvestia writes.

The decision to postpone US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Pakistan, taken on the evening of April 21, became an alarming signal for the negotiation process between Washington and Tehran. However, a few hours later, US President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire regime until Tehran presents its proposals and negotiations are finalized. According to him, the pause will last as long as necessary to reach agreements.

Saeed Khan, a professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, told Izvestia that the cancellation of Vance’s visit appeared more like a tactical step than an acknowledgment of a deadlock. In his view, Trump found himself in a difficult negotiating position and sought a way to exit the conflict while preserving the ability to claim a diplomatic success. The tough rhetoric of the White House in this situation, Khan believes, is intended to show strength and enhance the United States’ future negotiating position, even if the actual balance of forces does not fully correspond to such statements.

The United States and Israel cannot end this conflict with a military victory over Iran, Matthew Hoh, a veteran of the Iraq war and a former captain in the US Marine Corps, told Izvestia. The best they can hope for is more favorable strategic and political positions compared to those that existed at the beginning of the war, he said, adding that regardless of the form the end of the war takes, it will be perceived as a defeat for the United States.

The current situation is balancing between de-escalation and escalation, although the balance is currently tilting toward the former scenario, according to Egyptian international relations expert Tarek al-Bardisi. In his opinion, the escalation observed in recent days has been tactical in nature and primarily aimed at improving the negotiating positions of the parties rather than transitioning to a full-scale conflict. The dialogue between Washington and Tehran has not reached a deadlock but has merely slowed temporarily and may be resumed in subsequent rounds. Neither side is interested in returning to war, the expert believes.

 

Vedomosti: Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline restart may hinge on EU loan dispute, sanctions talks

Russia is ready to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 21. Hungary’s Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka praised Budapest’s policy of blocking the European Union’s decision to grant Kiev a 90 bln euro loan until the pipeline becomes operational. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe Ukraine is likely to condition the resumption of Druzhba oil transit on Hungary lifting its veto on EU financing and sanctions, while European states may continue using the issue as leverage to protect their economic interests and gain from Russian oil flows.

Kiev will continue to use the potential resumption of the Druzhba pipeline as a tool of leverage against certain Eastern European states, head of the Ukraine sector at the Institute of CIS Countries Ivan Skorikov believes. At present, the issue remains in limbo during the transfer of power from Orban to Magyar in Hungary, the expert noted. "The Ukrainian leadership will agree to resume oil transit through the pipeline only after the new Hungarian authorities lift their veto on the European loan and approve the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions. Until then, Russian oil will not be able to reach Eastern European consumers," he told Vedomosti.

According to international political analyst Alexander Nemtsev, Hungary’s new authorities will continue Orban’s policy toward Ukraine and will use the issue of the European loan as a bargaining tool. The Hungarian leadership still does not want to share the burden of European expenditures on Ukraine, the expert believes. "Following the opposition’s victory in elections in Bulgaria, the circle of so-called ‘pragmatic politicians’ in Europe - those primarily interested in safeguarding their national interests - may grow," he added.

Hungary and other European states seek to continue profiting from Russian oil by reselling it to other European consumers amid disruptions in energy supplies from the Middle East, Nemtsev believes. "Russian oil has become a valuable asset, and it would be a mistake to give it up," the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: Russia signals openness to Western cooperation on Northern Sea Route amid rising global demand

Russia is open to holding talks on cooperation with Western Arctic countries in the operation of the Northern Sea Route, Director of the European Problems Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov told Izvestia. Against the backdrop of the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, global interest in the Northern Sea Route as a safer and shorter alternative is increasing. At present, Russia’s main partners in developing Arctic logistics remain China and India, but experts do not rule out that Norway and Finland may also join the project in the future.

The advantages of the Northern Sea Route amid geopolitical turbulence are becoming increasingly evident, including security, a shorter logistical distance, and high environmental sustainability, Maslennikov told Izvestia.

"Russia is open to substantive dialogue with all those prepared for constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation. At present, such cooperation is developing primarily with non-regional countries, above all China and India. If Western Arctic countries show interest, we will consider possible formats of interaction with their participation as well," he said.

However, it is too early to expect that the Northern Sea Route will replace southern trade corridors, Boris Martsinkevich, editor of the Geoenergetika online portal, told the newspaper.

"At present, the Northern Sea Route is used mainly for exporting oil, LNG, and ensuring northern deliveries. For it to truly become a major international corridor, not only icebreakers are needed, but also developed ports, year-round service infrastructure, emergency rescue and medical services, repair facilities, and an emergency fleet of reinforced ice-class vessels," he emphasized.

 

Vedomosti: Japan lifts lethal arms export restrictions to expand defense ties

The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has approved the removal of restrictions on the export of "lethal" military equipment, including warships, missiles, artillery systems, and heavy armored vehicles. As Takaichi herself reported on her page on X, modern conditions compel every country to seek partners, including in the sphere of arms supplies. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe Japan’s decision will expand arms exports mainly to Asia-Pacific countries, strengthen its domestic defense industry and partnerships with the US and NATO, but is unlikely to secure a dominant global market position due to high costs.

According to Japanese agency Kyodo News, although deliveries to countries engaged in conflicts remain prohibited, the new provisions allow for the sale of weapons "in special cases" when Japan’s national security is concerned. In addition, each transaction will be reviewed individually by the country’s National Security Council. It was emphasized that, although the geography of supplies will be limited to countries that have agreements with Tokyo on the transfer of defense equipment and technologies (currently 17), the Japanese government will ensure that this equipment or weaponry does not reach third countries.

The Japanese government’s decision will open up opportunities for exporting its weapons primarily to Asian countries and Australia interested in creating a counterbalance to China’s military power, Director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Ruslan Pukhov told Vedomosti. These may include the Philippines, India, Indonesia, and even Vietnam, the expert noted. Due to the high cost of Japanese equipment, it is unlikely that Japan will be able to match South Korea’s success in global arms markets, he continued. In addition, the decision formally removes bureaucratic barriers in the field of joint development of weapons and defense technologies with the United States and its allies, the expert emphasized.

According to a military-diplomatic source cited by Vedomosti, unlike South Korean armaments, which incorporate many American assemblies, components, and technologies, Japanese weapons generally rely on domestic developments.

The decision to export weapons will significantly reshape Japan’s role, Lead Researcher of the Group of Economics and Politics of Japan of the Center for Asia Pacific Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Viktor Kuzminkov said. Whereas Tokyo previously operated strictly under the US security umbrella, it will now develop its own defense industry and arm neighboring friendly states. Japan’s cooperation with NATO is also actively expanding.

 

Kommersant: Russian seaborne oil exports rebound 22% on Baltic recovery despite ongoing disruptions

Russia’s seaborne oil exports on April 13-19 rose by 22% week-on-week to 355,000 tons per day, according to calculations by the Center for Price Indices. Shipments increased for the first time after three consecutive weeks of decline. The number of tankers loaded rose from 20 to 24 vessels. The situation improved due to the recovery of shipments from Primorsk and Ust-Luga, although supplies from Novorossiysk remain halted, Kommersant writes. According to the newspaper, damage to port infrastructure caused by attacks led to a decline in the previously heightened demand for transporting Russian oil, which in turn triggered a correction in freight rates.

According to Center for Price Indices’ estimates, 38% of Baltic shipments are headed for Turkey, 28% for India, 18% for Egypt, and 8% for China. One Aframax-class tanker with a deadweight of 100,000 tons is heading in an unknown direction. Shipments from Kozmino increased by 11.1% to 143,000 tons per day. Seven Aframax tankers are en route to China, two to India, and one to Singapore.

Exports from Baltic ports are recovering after a decline caused by infrastructure damage resulting from drone attacks. Center for Price Indices analyst David Martirosyan noted that export volumes from western ports in 2025 amounted to 172,000 - 201,000 tons per day.

Sergey Frolov, Managing Partner of NEFT Research, believes that oil companies are being incentivized to increase shipments by the desire to capture a geopolitical premium that has emerged due to supply shortages and Asia’s search for alternatives to Middle Eastern oil.

Under these conditions, according to Center for Price Indices’ forecasts, Russia’s seaborne oil exports are expected to decline to 310,000 - 360,000 tons per day by the end of the month - the lowest level since 2023.

According to Martirosyan, the extension of a US license for the purchase of Russian oil could boost interest in Russian crude "on the water," which would likely lead to market diversification. On April 17, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued the third license since the beginning of hostilities in the Middle East allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers before that date. Transactions are permitted until May 16.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US risks Iran ceasefire and Kiev uses Druzhba issue to blackmail Hungary
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 21st
Read more
US freezes dollar cash supplies to Iraq — newspaper
These actions indicate Washington's desire to increase pressure on Baghdad and weaken Iraq’s ties with Iran, the article pointed out
Read more
Ghanaian volunteer speaks about his country’s support for Russia in standoff with West
Nabillari Isan, who serves in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, says he understands and shares the goals that Russia pursues in the special military operation
Read more
Launch of Luna-26, Luna-27 may be postponed, space chief Rogozin says
After its trials are concluded, the control launch date will be determined
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Germany to toughen measures against ships allegedly carrying Russian energy resources
Sources cited by Der Spiegel did not elaborate on these steps
Read more
New hypothetical alliance of US, EU, Ukraine to remain 'absurd idea,' expert says
Maxim Kucherov explained that for the US, such an alliance might serve as a way to "straddle several chairs," but warned of the long-term institutional costs
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Seychelles President on Wednesday
The heads of state will discuss current issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian area
Read more
Ukrainian UAV crews in Lithuania may threaten Russia — security officials
The Lithuanian army earlier said that, as part of cooperation with the Ukrainian army, they were receiving "combat experience" training from the Ukrainian troops
Read more
US ready to bomb Iran anew, to truce or not to truce: situation around Iran
At the same time, the negotiations between the United States and Iran, Donald Trump believes, will ultimately lead to "a great deal"
Read more
Moldova's refusal to engage fruitfully with CIS means impoverishment to Moldovans — Shoigu
According to Shoigu, fuel shortages and rising prices at Moldovan gas stations "clearly demonstrate the consequences of Chisinau's refusal to engage constructively within the CIS"
Read more
Eleven people injured as part of residential building collapsed in Syzran
Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing
Read more
Iran still possesses significant military resources — TV channel
US intelligence assessments state that Iran retains more than half of its Air Force assets, and more than half of its specialized Navy vessels remain intact
Read more
Russian artillery destroying Ukrainian army’s first defensive line in Slavyansk — expert
Russian troops are tightening the ring of encirclement around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Vitaly Kiselyov said
Read more
Transit container traffic through Russia grows by 11% yoy in Q1 — Delo Group
Import container shipments increased by 5.1% to 720,000 TEU
Read more
US was aware of consequences of war with Iran, says energy secretary
Chris Wright added that he had been consulting the US leaders on the situation around Iran since he took office
Read more
Kiev already thinking about how to 'formalize' Russia's victory — Putin
According to the president, "no one doubts Russia's victory anymore, including the enemy"
Read more
Moscow interested in expanding industrial partnership with China — deputy mayor
Maxim Liksutov says that China has significant expertise in engineering, automation, and production scaling, while Moscow can offer an industrial base, qualified personnel, and favorable conditions for project localization
Read more
Several countries in region must pay Iran compensation for supporting attacks — diplomat
Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian separately said that Iran was "not taking any measures based on the escalation of tensions"
Read more
Africa Corps freed Russian, Ukrainian 'in an hour' — former captive says
The man, who was working in geology for a Russian company in Africa, expressed gratitude for the timely rescue and revealed his intention to return to his work after undergoing rehabilitation
Read more
Zelensky complains that EU constantly changes conditions for Ukraine’s accession
Vladimir Zelensky added that Kiev is asking the EU to name the date of accession to the community and a precise list of conditions
Read more
Facebook’s algorithms fuel violence in Africa, claim lives — GFCN
The article examines the escalation of tensions around the Ethiopian region of Tigray in 2020
Read more
Kazakh oil transit via Druzhba pipeline will resume as soon as possible — ministry
"As soon as it becomes technically feasible, transit of Kazakh oil will resume," Erlan Akkenzhenov said
Read more
Blasts again reported in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, surrounding regions
Explosions also resumed in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk
Read more
US blockade of Strait of Hormuz not to last long as it carries risks — expert
Maxim Shepovalenko emphasized that, technically, organizing a blockade was a feasible matter for the Americans
Read more
Pakistani Prime Minister thanks US President for extending ceasefire
Shehbaz Sharif also said Pakistan would "continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict"
Read more
Canada no longer sees US as stability guarantor, looks for rapprochement with EU — expert
Maria Solyanova quoted recent polls as saying that about 57% of Canadians either support or somewhat support the idea of joining the EU as a full member
Read more
Ukrainian ‘Martian’ UAV stealth capability makes detection tough — security source
Despite these challenges, Russian military personnel on the front lines are destroying AI-powered drones using mobile air defense teams and FPV air defense ambushes, the sourse said
Read more
Cooperation with Russia enables India to mitigate risks amid global challenges — FIEO
Russia and India need to develop the trade partnership to deepen investment ties, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ajay Sahai said
Read more
Chisinau tries to starve Transnistria into submission with gas blackmail
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu practically shut down the Moldovan Power Plant which "generated electricity and supplied it to the right bank at reasonable prices"
Read more
LPR fully liberated, Kiev tries to conceal failure — statements by Russia’s military chief
In March-April, Russian troops liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation area
Read more
Plumes of smoke rise above Donetsk amid Ukrainian drone attack
Sounds of drones flying are heard in the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts, where at least four explosions have sounded
Read more
Situation in Transnistria can be rectified, but Chisinau takes negative stance — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary also believes that it would be incorrect to say that the blockade is being implemented solely by Chisinau, as both the Kiev regime and, indirectly, EU countries are participating
Read more
Russia to halt rocket engine deliveries to US, says Roscosmos chief
The ban applies to RD-180 engines that are used on US Atlas V launch vehicles as the main propulsion systems and RD-181 thrusters operated as the first stage of Antares rockets
Read more
Ceasefire extension to allow US to launch new strike on Iran — adviser to Majlis Speaker
Mahdi Mohammadi says the US, as the losing side, cannot dictate terms
Read more
Moskva cruiser sank while being towed in a storm — Russian Defense Ministry
"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank," the Ministry said.
Read more
Iran’s participation in talks with US remains under consideration — Iranian diplomat
Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian says Iran’s participation in the negotiations depends on the actions of the American side
Read more
Iran’s military deliver drone strikes on US warships in response to its vessel’s seizure
According to the news agency, Iran's military intended to continue responding to "piracy" policy and attacks on behalf of the US side
Read more
Republic of Srpska will not let West determine its status, says Bosnian Serb leader
Milorad Dodik separately said that the Serbs are concerned over Germany’s militarization
Read more
Entrance of apartment building collapses due to drone attack in Syzran
Four people, including a child, have been rescued from the rubble
Read more
Secret to Russia's success and enemies seek to split country apart: Putin’s statements
The head of state said that Russia’s unity will help it attain the goals of its special military operation
Read more
Druzhba pipeline supplies, UN chief candidates: new briefing from Kremlin
The resumption of oil supplies via Druzhba depends on whether Ukraine is ready to reopen the pipeline and stop the blackmail, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Pentagon says cannot yet assess damage caused by Iran to US bases
According to the statement, there is no great estimate for what it would take to reconstitute the affected facilities
Read more
EU’s 90 billion euros not to help Ukraine, Zelensky's former spokeswoman believes
The EU decided to allocate 90 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026-2027 at a summit in December 2025, with two dozen countries voting for the measure
Read more
Several Asian countries interested in Russia’s latest Rus-PE munition — Kalashnikov
Its distinctive feature is that it can be carried and used by a single person
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements at meeting with representatives of municipalities
Russia already knows how the conflict around Ukraine will end, but will keep mum on the matter, the Russian leader noted
Read more
IN BRIEF: Apartment building partially collapses in Russia’s Syzran following drone attack
A total of 12 people, including two children, were injured in the partial building collapse
Read more
Russia suggests UN Security Council commission look into US biolabs in Ukraine
The draft document is to be considered during the Security Council’s session on October 27
Read more
Iran will not recognize US-announced ceasefire extension — TV
Tehran will act in accordance with its own interests, the statement says
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat to skip EU ministerial meeting on loan to Kiev — media
According to the sources, although Peter Szijjarto will be absent from the meeting, the Hungarian delegation will continue to oppose the advancement of key agenda items, including sanctions against Israel
Read more
Roscosmos chief informs partners of space station’s life extension to 2028
Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov told TASS in November last year that the term of Russia’s participation in the ISS project would depend on the technical condition of the Russian segment, the timeframe of deploying the new Russian Orbital Station (ROS)
Read more
Iran participating in negotiations with US with "its finger on trigger" — Iranian diplomat
Mir Masoud Hosseinian says Tehran is ready to defend its land and people by any means necessary
Read more
Ukrainian army’s mercenaries from Africa eventually realize choice was wrong — volunteer
Some mercenaries join the Ukrainian army without knowing the situation inside, Nabillari Isan, who serves in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, says
Read more
NATO only seeks to use Ukraine as tool, Turkish journalist says
NATO only protects the United States’ interests across the world, Orcun Gokturk pointed out
Read more
Russia’s oil production down 9% in April, back to early 2021 levels
Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov specified that Moscow might lose up to 17% of oil production in 2022 due to sanctions
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about oil spill in Russia’s Tuapse after drone attack
The area of contamination of the Black Sea with oil products amounts to 10,000 square meters
Read more
Oil, gold show mixed dynamics
Brent prices gained 2.58% to $101.02 per barrel
Read more
China, Russia must work together to make world more resilient — Chinese ambassador
Deng Li emphasizes that "the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Joint Declaration served as the starting point for the establishment of a strategic partnership"
Read more
Air defense forces shot down five air targets over sea, in Sevastopol
No one was injured
Read more
Disposal of Cobasna ammo depots can’t be done without Russian specialists — Shoigu
Russia’s Security Council secretary recalled that ammunition was stored at Cobasna depots in the Soviet period
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about release of two geologists from captivity in Mali
A special operation resulted in the release of the employees of a Russian geological exploration company who were kidnapped in July 2024, the Russian defense ministry reported
Read more
Americans planning to visit Russia to consult on Ukraine — NYT
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, last travelled to Russia in December
Read more
Control of Veterinarnoye allows Russian troops to advance in Kharkov Region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, simultaneously with the advancement in this area, a buffer zone will be formed in the border area with the Belgorod Region
Read more
Container ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO
According to the agency, the ship’s captain reported that the vessel was allegedly approached by the Iranian Navy
Read more
Systematically wrong decisions restrain European development — Dmitriev
The Russian special envoy says the reforms should include admitting and correcting numerous mistakes on migration, warmongering, energy, and economic policies
Read more
EU foreign ministers resolve to renew approval of anti-Russian sanctions
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said there is a new momentum
Read more
Kremlin announces creation of blockchain-based payment system in BRICS
Work will continue to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, primarily regarding the use of currencies different from the US dollar," the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov pointed out
Read more
Iran refutes Trump’s allegations about eight women set to be executed
Iran’s judiciary authorities said that the US president relied on unverified information when he claimed that eight women had been sentenced to death in Iran.
Read more
Magyar to be elected Hungary’s new PM on May 9
Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party won the April 12 parliamentary elections, securing 141 out of 199 seats in the parliament
Read more
Putin could speak on Ukraine at news conference after Belarus talks on Thursday — Kremlin
The Russian president is scheduled to take questions jointly with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Foreign Ministry summons Mexican envoy over incident involving Russian citizen
Eduardo Villegas Mejias provided information regarding the investigative questioning of the minor Russian citizen
Read more
Ukrainian man released from captivity in Mali praises Russian PMC for skillful operation
According to Yury Yurov, he and the other released man were immediately taken from the area where there were terrorists, and a helicopter arrived shortly to carry them to a hospital
Read more
NATO attempts to penetrate into Asia won’t save alliance from decline — Chinese expert
Lu Chao recalled that US and Israeli strikes on Iran have widened the rift within the military bloc to an unprecedented degree
Read more
Russia must be able to defend itself — Erdogan on revised nuclear doctrine
The Turkish leader reiterated that "both Russia and Ukraine are Turkey’s neighbors"
Read more
T-90S tank proves its adaptability to any operating conditions — Uralvagonzavod
According to the company, Uralvagonzavod vehicles are designed for operation in conditions where a margin of safety is critical
Read more
Russian stock market in the green on Tuesday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.15% to 2,757.7 points
Read more
S&P removes Russian and Belarusian bonds from its 11 indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices conducted a consultation with market participants
Read more
US leader gives Iran few days to return to negotiating table — news outlet
According to the news outlet, "Trump is willing to give another three to five days of ceasefire" for Iran to decide whether it wants a deal with the US or not"
Read more
Kiev’s claims about poisoning of spy chief’s wife just usual 'blame Russia' ploy — Kremlin
"The way I see it, Russia gets blamed even for the very existence of Ukraine. So, these are simply routine accusations," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
US leader says deal with Iran impossible if naval blockade lifted
According to Donald Trump, Iran could "make $500 million dollars a day" with the open strait
Read more
Ukrainian drone falls near apartment building in Russia’s Kursk, prompts evacuation
A total of 36 people, among them nine children, were evacuated from the building
Read more
Joint forces advance across almost entire contact line, DPR head Pushilin says
Fighters advance across the entire contact line despite enemy bringing fresh reserves, Acting DPR Governor said
Read more
Russian companies keep interest in energy projects in Libya
Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Transport Minister of Libya Mohammed Al-Shahoubi affirmed the mutual intent to resume the full-fledged work of the intergovernmental commission as soon as possible
Read more
Oil slick near Tuapse covers 10,000 sq m after drone attack
A total of 750 meters of containment booms and five specialized oil recovery devices have been deployed at the spill site, and an oil trap has been installed
Read more
Asian countries face 'desperate' demand for Russian oil — expert
The Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are all actively negotiating with Russia to secure crude supplies following Middle East disruptions, Jaziri Alkaf, the former Senator of the Parliament of Malaysia, said
Read more
West testing AI-powered attack drones in Sumy, Kharkov regions — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian military are launching new attack unmanned aerial vehicles that have not previously been encountered along the line of contact
Read more
FIFA World Cup in 2030 to be held in six countries
The first three games of the World Cup will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, while the final is to be held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Read more
World’s biggest iceberg completely disintegrates
According to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, the frozen giant has split into small fragments, losing 99% of its original area over the entire period of its existence
Read more
Iranian national carrier to resume flights from April 22 — news agency
The first flight will be made on Wednesday from Tehran to Mashhad
Read more
With liberation of Kramatorsk Kiev's positions in DPR will collapse — expert
Vitaly Kiselev emphasized that Slavyansk and Kramatorsk were pivotal to the entire Donbass region, serving as the main logistical hubs for Ukrainian forces
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Witkoff, Kushner not yet off for talks with Iran, still in US — media
CNN reported earlier that US Vice President JD Vance had not set off for talks with Iran in Pakistan
Read more
White House confirms cancellation of Vance’s visit to Islamabad — press pool
The vice president was expected to lead the US delegation in talks with Iran
Read more
Trump says US fully controls Strait of Hormuz
The US president said that Washington will continue with the naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, until the countries sign a final peace deal
Read more
US threats to Iran and re-opening of Russian consulate in Benghazi: Lavrov’s statements
Russian hopes for the resumption of diplomatic efforts on the Middle Eastern track, Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Read more
Rubio to again participate in Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington — TV
US Ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel, Michel Issa and Mike Huckabee, as well as State Department counselor Michael Needham, will be present at the talks
Read more
Russia making efforts to provide General Mladic with medical care — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko says: "We are doing everything we can to make his situation easier"
Read more
United States’ pursuit to deter China will inevitably fail — Chinese embassy in US
Liu Pengyu says these policies are "not in the interests of the two countries"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North evacuate civilians in Kharkov Region — Defense Ministry
Russian assault unit members noted that the Ukrainian military attempted to change into civilian clothes and flee their positions
Read more
Trump says extended ceasefire with Iran until its 'unified proposal'
The US president says the naval blockade of the country's ports will also be extended for this period
Read more
Vance’s trip to Islamabad for talks with Iran put on hold indefinitely — Axios
Sources cited by the news outlet say that the vice president is taking part in additional political meetings at the White House
Read more