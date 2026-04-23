Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 138 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,325 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 220 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 205 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 185 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 360 troops and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 295 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 60 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodmitrovka, Stetskovka, Pisarevka and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Makarikha, Rubezhnoye, Vesyoloye and Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 18 motor vehicles, an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar station and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Osadkovka and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, Tatyanovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Rai-Aleksandrovka, Tikhonovka, Novosyolovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novogrigorovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Kucherov Yar, Svetloye, Toretskoye, Dobropolye and Kalinino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, four motor vehicles and three field artillery guns that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye, Gavrilovka, Lesnoye, Velikomikhailovka and Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Yasnaya Polyana and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 295 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Yurkovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 418 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 418 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 418 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 137,138 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,020 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,705 multiple rocket launchers, 34,583 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,019 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.