United Shipbuilding Corporation to rebuild Northern Shipyard

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will almost completely rebuild the Northern Shipyard within the upgrade efforts framework, CEO of the Russian company Andrey Puchkov said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"You noted once that as regards the fleet, the horizon should be the middle of this century at the least. So we are doing the groundwork for decades now. We are proactively modernizing shipyards," Puchkov said. "We will initiate construction of the Northern Shipyard – this is our flagship project, the yard will be almost completely rebuild and acquire absolutely new features," the chief executive noted.

The Northern Shipyard renovation activities are scheduled for completion by 3031, Chairman of the USC Board of Directors and VTB CEO Andrey Kostin told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 3.