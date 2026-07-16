MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Western military-industrial corporations have skillfully maneuvered to draw the European Union into the North Atlantic Alliance's sphere of influence, according to Yury Kokov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council (SC), who was speaking in an interview with TASS.

He pointed out that, contrary to NATO's original defensive mandate, the alliance now openly advocates for the interests of Western military-industrial interests. "NATO has transformed from a defensive alliance into a tool for promoting the agendas of powerful military corporations," Kokov stated.

Furthermore, he highlighted how NATO has become an instrument for enforcing policies rooted in intimidation and terror against other states. "They have adeptly integrated the EU into NATO's sphere, uniting around the Atlantic bloc's aggressive policies," Kokov emphasized. He also warned that, in a bid to secure additional funding, these corporations are escalating military and terrorist conflicts by recruiting the European Union to confront these evolving challenges.