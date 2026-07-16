Russia, China bring increased stability, confidence in development to world — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. By cooperating, Russia and China are bringing stability and confidence in development to the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing while commenting on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the countries.

"The parties will continue to follow the goals and principles set forth in the treaty, deepen practical cooperation and bring greater stability and confidence in development to the world," he said. Lin Jian noted that relations between the two countries are developing under the strategic leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He recalled that in May, the leaders agreed to uphold the spirit of friendship enshrined in the treaty and advance China-Russia relations to a new level.

On July 16, 2001, Putin and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China. This document laid the foundation for a significant strengthening of bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing. During Putin’s visit to China this May, Russia and China agreed to extend the treaty’s term.