Eurozone records sharpest fuel sales decline since 2023 — FT

LONDON, June 8. /TASS/. Fuel sales in eurozone countries have fallen to their lowest level since 2023 due to rising gasoline prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing Eurostat data.

According to the data, gasoline prices across the European Union have risen by an average of 13.6% since April. Diesel fuel prices in 12 EU countries increased by one-third, or 33.7% on average. As a result, automotive fuel sales in the eurozone, which comprises 21 European countries, fell by 3.5% in April compared with the same month in 2025.

Germany, Norway, and Austria recorded double-digit declines in sales over this period, while fuel sales in the United Kingdom dropped by 10%. In response, European governments allocated more than 11 bln euros toward price regulation measures. Analysts interviewed by the newspaper expressed concern that if energy prices continue rising, countries that are already trying to reduce prices through their own reserves may be unable to respond to further deterioration in the situation.

The rise in prices is linked to the energy shock caused by the Middle East conflict, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Previously, around one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the strait. On May 11, Saudi oil producer Saudi Aramco stated that the current energy crisis, which began in the first quarter of the year, is "the largest in history."