MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Khimik in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Khimik in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,445 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,445 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 235 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 325 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 450 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 35 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Rybitsa, Petrushevka, Ivolzhanskoye, Novaya Sech and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Ryasnoye, Losevka, Okhrimovka, Udy and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 235 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and 14 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka and Chervony Oskol in the Kharkov Region, Sidorovo, Krasny Liman, Svyatogorsk, Shchurovo, Rubtsy and Prishib in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dmitrovka, Malinovka, Piskunovka, Kramatorsk, Artyoma, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Druzhkovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, five artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Krasny Kut, Lenina, Kutuzovka, Belitskoye, Vasilyevka, Shevchenko, Kucherov Yar, Krasnoyarskoye, Dobropolye, Zolotoi Kolodez and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 325 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 450 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nezhenka, Lyubitskoye, Obshcheye, Kopani and Trudovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Gavrilovka, Velikomikhailovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 450 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 35 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 35 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kushugum, Balabino, Kirovo, Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 35 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport and energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck ammunition depots, transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 634 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 634 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 634 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 158,461 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,664 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple rocket launchers, 35,268 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,602 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.