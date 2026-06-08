UN chief openly playing into West’s hands, doesn’t meet impartiality criterion — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is openly playing into the hands of the West, thereby failing to meet impartiality criteria requited for his position," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He recalled that under the UN Charter, the secretary general is required to be unbiased and ready to "implement the tasks set forth in the organization’s Charter in their entirety and in their interrelationship, rather than selectively."

"Unfortunately, the current Secretary-General, whom I have known very well for a long time and who has worked extensively within the UN system, does not meet these requirements. He openly plays into the hands of the West, including on the issue of Ukraine," he told a news conference after his talks with top Bangladeshi diplomat Khalilur Rahman.

Policy of double standards

The top Russian diplomat noted that all recent public statements by the UN chief and his staff "have consistently boiled down to the need to uphold the UN Charter and Ukraine’s territorial integrity." "In response to my direct questions to him regarding what to do about other principles of the UN Charter besides territorial integrity, in particular, the principle of self-determination of peoples, he stated that this is an irrelevant matter."

However, in the situation with Greenland and the United States, the UN leadership’s response was absolutely "different from what they said about Ukraine." They insisted on being guided by "international law, the UN Charter, Denmark’s territorial integrity, and the Greenlanders’ right to self-determination," he explained.

"Logically, we immediately asked the secretary general why self-determination is recognized for the Greenlandic people, and is so readily recognized, while there is no such recognition for those who refused to accept the outcome of the 2014 bloody coup in Ukraine," Lavrov said. "The answer was quite typical of the current secretariat, sating that this is a different matter."

"This is what the West tells us each time when we catch it red-handed and when yet another scandal breaks out," he added.