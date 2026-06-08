NATO drills aimed at practicing coordination during potential anti-Russia operation — MP

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. NATO’s Ramstein Flag 2026 exercise near Russia's borders will practice coordination among forces of various European countries if a decision to carry out a rapid operation against Russia is made, Deputy Chairman of the CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots Committee of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament) Alexander Boroday has told TASS.

On June 5, NATO announced it would be holding tactical Air Force exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 starting from June 8, 2026, including in countries that border Russia.

"They [NATO countries] are simply getting ready for a war. [During the exercises], they are improving coordination among their diverse forces, trying to forge some sort of a cohesion among them," the lawmaker said. "They are building up their forces near our borders, they are improving their cohesion, they are getting ready to hold a rapid operation against us."

Apart from that, NATO is also actively training sabotage units to commit terror attacks on the territory of Russia.

The NATO Air Force exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 will take place from June 8 to 19 in the airspace of Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Nineteen alliance members will participate and over 150 aircraft will be deployed in the drills.