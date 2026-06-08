IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman’s remarks on Crimean train strike, Armenian polls

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on a passenger train in Crimea, recent parliamentary elections in Armenia and the West’s hypocrisy have become the key issues raised by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

TASS gathered the Kremlin spokesman’s key remarks.

Ukrainian strike on Crimean train

- The Ukrainian armed forces’ strike on a passenger train in Crimea makes the start of the peace process more difficult. "It was a crime, committed by the Kiev regime. Undoubtedly, such actions seriously complicate any further attempts to launch the peace process."

- The Kiev regime is "doing its best" to slow down the reconciliation process.

Elections in Armenia

- The Kremlin refrained from official comments regarding the elections in Armenia, because the country’s Central Election Commission has not yet made any official announcements regarding their final outcome. "I will refrain from any official comments in that regard, because Armenia’s CEC has not yet published the official results. We are waiting for the final outcome to be announced."

- Russia is thoroughly collecting reports about multiple violations during the elections in Armenia. "At this point, we are thoroughly recording all reports that surround these polls, including reports of numerous violations that took place during the vote."

About the call by Starmer, Merz and Macron

- Commenting on the joint conditions for peace settlement in Ukraine, published by the United Kingdom, France and Germany, Moscow finds it "hard to imagine any negotiations with the Kiev regime at this point."

- The Kremlin’s response to the statement by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron "was made public even before this statement was released."

- The Kremlin spokesman drew attention to the hypocrisy of the West, which, while speaking of peace, underscores its intention to assist Kiev in producing weapons: "I would like to highlight that Macron, Starmer, and Merz are speaking about peace while at the same time emphasizing their intention to help the Kiev regime produce new types of weapons to continue the war."

International businesses on the Russian market

- Despite sanctions, international companies "remain largely present" on the Russian market.

About NATO exercises

- NATO exercises are closely monitored by the Russian Defense Ministry, and Russia "is taking the necessary measures" for its own security. "Naturally, the approach of NATO military infrastructure to our borders has been under way for several decades. And, of course, this process is monitored in a most careful way by our defense ministry, first and foremost."

Fuel situation in Crimea

- The energy ministry is working on a range of measures to fix the fuel problem in Crimea: "Measures are being taken, <…> our energy ministry is working on it. At this point, there are certain problems, and a set of measures is being developed to fix this situation."

- The authorities are working to prevent fuel and food shortages in Crimea: "Naturally, relevant authorities are working to prevent any kind of shortages. We are witnessing many instances of panic buying, which is absolutely unjustified."