At least one killed, four injured in magnitude 7.8 earthquake in southern Philippines

BANGKOK, June 8. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and four others injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines, ABS-CBN News reported.

The tremors caused several buildings to collapse in General Santos City. "Many buildings were affected, but I cannot enumerate them now because we are busy with ongoing rescues," Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police was quoted as saying.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday ordered the suspension of classes in parts of Mindanao island, off the southern coast of which the quake had struck. The head of state instructed government agencies to coordinate disaster relief efforts, ensure the provision of humanitarian aid, and oversee the operation of evacuation centers.