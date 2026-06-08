Russia plans to scrap visas with three countries in 2026 — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Russia aims to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Kuwait in 2026, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Malaysia and Indonesia are key priorities for this year. We are also expecting Kuwait. These are probably the three countries with which we want to complete the negotiation process this year," Kondratyev said in an interview.

The department head expressed hope that the Russian Foreign Ministry would step up its efforts to finalize and coordinate the relevant agreements.

SPIEF was held from June 3 to 6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." According to Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov, the event brought together representatives from 142 countries, with more than 1,000 agreements signed for a total of over 6.642 trillion rubles (around $90.4 bln). The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as its general information partner.