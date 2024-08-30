Russian forces destroy Ukrainian artillery gun near Svatovo that shelled LPR — expert

LUGANSK, August 30. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system near Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) that bombarded the republic’s territory, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"Aerial reconnaissance uncovered a 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system of the Ukrainian army in the settlement of Sverdlovka [called Novoyegorovka by Ukraine] that had been delivering fire in the northeastern direction. The target coordinates were promptly transmitted to our troop unit and a strike by a precision munition was delivered," he said.

Data recorders confirmed that the strike destroyed the Ukrainian self-propelled artillery system together with its crew, Marochko said.