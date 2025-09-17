Moscow hopes US won’t refuse visas for Russian UN delegation — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia expects that, given the recent improvements in relations with the United States, there will be no visa rejections for Russian delegates attending the UN General Assembly (GA) during the high-level week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"In this area, things are somewhat better than before. It’s slow progress, but visas are gradually being granted. Every year, during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York, we face arbitrary decisions from the American side, where Washington, based on its internal considerations, issues visas to some and denies others. We hope that this year, given the generally improved atmosphere in relations, there will be no refusals," the deputy foreign minister said.

The anniversary session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9. The high-level week will run from September 23 to 29.