Over 800 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day

KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. More than 800 people were evacuated of the Kursk Region’s border areas during the day, Irina Tolmacheva, a spokeswoman for the region’s acting governor, said.

"At the instruction of Kursk Region acting governor Alexey Smirnov and amid the counter-terrorist operation and emergency situation regimes, more than 121,000 people have been evacuated from nine districts. As many as 833 people left border areas in the past day," she said in a video address posted on the governor’s Telegram channel.

According to Tolmacheva, 84 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in the region, with more than 6,700 people, including 1,400 children, staying there. Some 300 Kursk Region residents were evacuated to the neighboring Tambov, Samara, and Saratov Regions during the day.

More than 2,400 tons of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to residents of Kursk Region settlements attacked by Ukrainian troops.