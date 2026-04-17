Over 60 countries confirm participation in KazanForum

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. More than 60 countries, as well as the heads of 20 Russian regions, have already confirmed their participation in the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum, Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Strategic Vision Group "Russia - Islamic World" and head of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, said at a meeting of the forum’s organizing committee.

"At this point, more than 60 countries and 20 heads of Russian regions have confirmed their participation. This is, of course, a significant result of our large-scale invitation campaign," he said.

Minnikhanov also noted that three intergovernmental commissions have already confirmed their participation within the framework of the forum, including those involving Indonesia and Nigeria. He emphasized that the business program will feature more than 120 events on topical issues, ranging from Islamic finance and investment to the halal industry.

According to the head of Tatarstan, the forum will also host a congress of culture ministers from Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, a cultural festival, and various exhibitions. "During the forum, the annual meeting of the Strategic Vision Group ‘Russia - Islamic World’ will take place under the theme ‘Shared values as the foundation for cooperation and mutual understanding between Russia and the Islamic world,’" Minnikhanov added.

In 2025, the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" was held in Kazan from May 13 to 18. In 2026, the forum will take place from May 12 to 17 across various venues in Kazan, with the two-day business program scheduled for May 14 - 15 at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.