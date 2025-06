DONETSK, June 4. /TASS/. A total of 316 children were killed and 1,249 were injured in Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics since 2014, regional authorities reported.

"A total of 247 children were killed and 1,012 were injured during Ukrainian aggression in the Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014," DPR acting head Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Sixty-nine children were killed, and 237 were injured," LPR children’s rights commissioner Inna Shvenk said.