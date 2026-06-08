Armenian opposition leader claims authorities halted vote count as they face defeat

YEREVAN, June 8. /TASS/. Samvel Karapetyan, leader of the Strong Armenia party and a Russian businessman of Armenian descent, stated that the authorities halted the vote count because they realize they are losing the election.

"There has never been a case in history where they interrupt the count and say they will present the results at 9:00 a.m. the next morning. Seeing their results shamefully decline every minute, they suspended the counting, and we do not even know what they will present in the morning. Rest assured, the elections are not over yet, and the final results are not available, so do not worry -- they will not get the victory they desire," Karapetyan told journalists at his home.

He added that the ruling party had declared victory with only 30% of the data processed, which came exclusively from rural areas, while urban voting data remained unpublished.