Kuwait reports Iranian strikes on power plants, desalination facilities

DOHA, July 21. /TASS/. Several power plants and desalination facilities in Kuwait have come under Iranian attack, the emirate's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.

"Amid the continuing <...> Iranian aggression facing Kuwait, several power plants and desalination facilities were struck last night for the fourth consecutive day, sparking fires at a number of sites," the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry emergency crews, working alongside firefighters and security forces, quickly brought the fires under control and extinguished them, the statement said. Specialists are now assessing the damage and carrying out repairs.

Since July 17, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has reported daily damage to power plants and desalination facilities caused by Iranian attacks. Fires broke out at several sites, injuring a number of emergency workers involved in extinguishing them.