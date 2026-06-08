Iran confident Israel coordinates military operations with US — MFA

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Tehran is confident that Israel conducts all of its attacks in close coordination with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"In spite of what US officials are saying, we know that the United States Central Command is fully coordinating its defensive and offensive operations with the Zionist regime and continues to cooperate with it," he told a briefing.

Late on June 7, Iran launched missiles at northern Israel, which the Israeli army claimed were intercepted. The exchange took place after an Israeli attack on a Hezbollah facility outside the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier in the day. According to the Jewish state, the attack came in retaliation for Hezbollah's strikes on northern Israel.