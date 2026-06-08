WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. Canadian authorities are covering up Kiev's systematic attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) while demonstrating astonishing speed in leveling baseless accusations against Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Canada said in a statement on Sunday.

The diplomatic mission drew attention to a statement by Global Affairs Canada regarding an alleged Russian strike near a spent nuclear fuel storage facility located in the exclusion zone near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"The speed of the reaction is remarkable. No pause to verify the facts. No attempt to examine the circumstances of what happened. Although it is obvious that Russia has neither motive nor interest in creating threats to nuclear energy facilities," the Russian Embassy emphasized.

"But where was this urgency when the terrorist regime of Zelensky carried out systematic attacks against Europe’s largest nuclear facility - the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant?" the diplomatic mission noted, citing as examples only the most recent several strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on the plant's grounds, its infrastructure, a vehicle carrying the NPP employees, a drone strike on the turbine hall, and the violation of the "silence regime" brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"All of this has been documented. IAEA representatives present at the plant have repeatedly been shown the aftermath of the attacks. Yet Ottawa remains silent, as usual covering up any crimes committed by its clients in Kiev," the embassy stated.