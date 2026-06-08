Jazz festival featuring over 1,000 artists kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Moscow Jazz Festival kicks off in the capital today, June 8, and will run through June 14, the event organizers told TASS.

The festival's main venue will be the Hermitage Garden in central Moscow, hosting performances by Russian and international artists from June 9 to 13. This year's lineup includes Viktor Dobronravov & the LRK Trio, Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman (USA), Evgeny Margulis, among others.

As part of the festival, the second international Jazz Across Borders (JAB) forum, dedicated to the development of the jazz industry, will take place on June 12-13. The forum will bring together producers, festival and club programmers, as well as delegates from Russia, China, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Namibia, South Africa, and other nations. TASS serves as the general information partner for the event.