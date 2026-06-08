Israel strikes city in western Iran — authorities

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Targets in the Iranian city of Kabudrahang in the western part of the country came under Israeli strikes, said the deputy governor of Hamadan Province, Hamze Amrani.

"An hour ago, an attack by the enemy targeted one of the districts of Kabudrahang. Fortunately, it caused no casualties," he said, as quoted by Mehr.

On the evening of June 7, Iran fired missiles at northern regions of Israel. The Israeli army stated that it intercepted all missiles. This followed an earlier Israeli strike on a Hezbollah facility in the suburbs of Beirut on Sunday. According to the Israeli side, the attack came in response to shelling of northern areas of the Jewish state by Hezbollah. In retaliation to Iranian strikes, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a series of attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic during the night.