Russia needs strength to be respected — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia needs power to be respected, but it should only be used in special cases, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with a Vesti correspondent.

He said that force should be shown not "where necessary" but everywhere, but it should be used only in special cases.

"And when you're strong, you'll be respected," Patrushev explained. "We need strength to be respected."

The presidential aide said that Russia was respected during the reigns of Emperors Alexander I and Alexander III.

"After all, Napoleon attacked us when he was practically supported by the whole of Europe, but later he was defeated. And after that, the attitude towards us was completely different. Although everyone knows how correctly we behaved when we entered Paris," Patrushev gave an example.