Iran's Supreme Leader vows to avenge death of Ali Khamenei, other Iranians

TEHRAN, July 11. /TASS/. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has sworn that Tehran will avenge the death of the slain Ali Khamenei and other Iranians who fell victim to US-Israeli strikes.

"We swear to avenge your blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars, by punishing the criminal and disgraced murderers. This vengeance is the will of our people, and it must undoubtedly be carried out," Khamenei said in a written address on the occasion of his father's funeral, the former Supreme Leader. "Vengeance is the demand of our people, and it must undoubtedly be carried out," he emphasized.

The farewell for Ali Khamenei, who died on February 28 as a result of US and Israeli strikes, began in Tehran on July 3, with high-ranking delegations from at least 100 countries attending the mourning event. From July 4 to 5, the ayatollah’s body lay in the Tehran Mosalla (the largest religious and public complex in the Iranian capital). On July 6, a mourning procession took place through the main streets of Tehran, after which the body was transported to Qom, Iran’s main religious center, where mourning ceremonies were held on July 7. On the same evening, Ali Khamenei’s body was sent to Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies for local Shia Muslims were organized in Najaf and Karbala. The burial of the deceased Supreme Leader took place on July 9 in his native Mashhad.