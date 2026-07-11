Seagal calls Putin greatest leader in world

GENEVA, July 11. /TASS/. American actor Steven Seagal, in an interview with the publication Weltwoche on Friday, called Russian President Vladimir Putin the greatest world leader.

"I've said this before. I think that president Putin is the greatest world leader we have. That's my humble opinion," Seagal said.

He also gave his assessment of Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. According to Seagal, Zelensky still remains an actor, while the US leader "has his own style," which "keeps evolving."

Steven Seagal has starred in films such as Above the Law, Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, the Patriot, Executive Decision, Exit Wounds, the Capture, etc. In 2016, he obtained Russian citizenship. On May 30, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the Order of Friendship "for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.".