EU to allow Kiev to buy British weapons with European money — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, July 10. /TASS/. The European Union is set to allow Kiev to purchase 60 billion euros worth of weapons from the UK as part of the 2026-2027 European military financing program, Bloomberg reported citing European sources.

"The European Union is set to allow Ukraine to purchase British weapons with the €60 billion ($69 billion) it’s loaning for defense procurement. The bloc is close to an agreement with the UK government to allow British firms to benefit from the program," the agency noted.

According to it, the European Commission requires the British government to participate in financing the Ukrainian arms purchase order every time Kiev requests permission from the European Commission to use European money to purchase British weapons.

Earlier, representative for the European Commission Thomas Rainier explained that Brussels' military financing program for Ukraine includes an article titled "buy European." This provision obliges Ukraine to submit all contracts for the purchase of weapons with this money to the European Commission for approval, and only if the types of weapons needed by Kiev or their substitutes are not available in Europe, the European Commission can grant Ukraine the right to order them from suppliers in other countries.