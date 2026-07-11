Ukrainian expert dismisses US pledge about Patriot missile license as `marketing move’

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian economist and financial analyst Alexey Kushch described recent pledges by US President Donald Trump to give Kiev the license to produce Patriot air defense systems and missiles for them as a marketing move.

"I think that was a marketing statement," Kushch said in an interview with Novyny. Live news website, referring to Trump’s pledge. According to him, only Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) production of Patriot missiles could be launched in Ukraine, using imported components. "Such production sites should be protected," the expert explained. "The whole of Ukraine is exposed to [enemy] fire, and missiles can even reach the Transcarpathian Region," he said. According to Kushch, Patriot production could be localized in his country only after the hostilities end.

"We don’t have a [Turkish] Bayraktar plant, or [German] Rheinmetall production either here yet," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would grant Ukraine the license to produce Patriot missile systems. However, Bloomberg reported that implementing this plan will be neither quick nor easy, nor will it allow Ukraine to quickly replenish its arsenals.