Russia has to liberate Kramatorsk, Slavyansk for full liberation of Donbass — Kremlin

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. Russia has to liberate two more important cities - Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, after which the entire territory of Donbass will be liberated, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

He noted that just a couple of days ago, the Russian military announced the liberation of a very important city in Donbass - Konstantinovka.

"And now they're going to take another two important cities. It's Kramatorsk and Slavyansk. After that, the whole territory of Donetsk Republic will be liberated," Peskov explained.