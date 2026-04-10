Gazprom Neft posts IFRS net profit of $3.2 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft earned net profits under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounting to 246 bln rubles ($3.2 bln) in 2025, compared to 479.5 bln rubles ($6.2 bln) in 2024, the Russian oil major said.

"Company’s revenues as of the end of 2025 totaled 3.607 trillion rubles ($46.8 bnln), the adjusted EBITDA - 1.071 trillion rubles ($13.9 bln). The net profit attributed to Gazprom Neft shareholders totaled 246 bln rubles in the reporting period. The debt burden of the company remains at a comfortable level below 1.5x as of the end of 2025. The decline in oil prices and the strong ruble materially influenced financial indicators of the company," Gazprom Neft said.

In the meantime, Gazprom Neft scaled up gasoline production to ten million metric tons in 2025 to cover needs of the Russian fuel market, the company said.

"To meet needs of the Russian fuel market, the company boosted gasoline production to ten million tons in 2025. Gazprom Neft expanded its chain of retail sites, which reached 1,585 sites by the end of 2025," the company informed.