Kalashnikov Group mulls opening industrial robots production facility in Moscow Region

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group’s initiative to create a modern facility for the production of industrial robots in the Moscow Region is of great interest to the region, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov believes.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Vorobyov met with Kalashnikov Group CEO Alan Lushnikov and Sergey Terentyev, managing partner of Semargl LLC (part of the group). The meeting focused on the plans for building a high-tech robotics production facility in the Moscow Region.

"Robotization has long been an integral part of manufacturing, logistics, and other sectors. It allows us to work faster and more efficiently, freeing people from tedious, routine work. Demand for this is high, and more and more businesses are opening in the Moscow region with automated processes. Our goal is to support these projects as much as possible. Therefore, the initiative of the Kalashnikov Group and Semargl company is of great interest to us; it is an important step toward creating our own modern solutions that are already in demand by the economy at large," Vorobyov said, as quoted by the regional government press service.

Meeting participants emphasized that the creation of modern production in the field of robotics has significant market potential. Furthermore, the Moscow Region is home to numerous large warehouses and logistics centers. These centers are particularly in need of modern smart systems — automated warehouses and robotic forklifts — that help process cargo faster, replacing manual labor.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.