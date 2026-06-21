Ukrainian army loses 3 Starlink terminals, 42 fixed-wing drones in battlegroup’s East area

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Units of Russia's East battlegroup destroyed 42 fixed-wing drones and three Starlink terminals operated by the Ukrainian army over the past day, battlegroup press center officer Mikhail Gerasimov said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost more than 440 servicemen, one armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, three Starlink satellite communications terminals, 42 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and nine drone control posts, including as a result of actions by unmanned systems units," Gerasimov said.