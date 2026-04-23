LUGANSK, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed an important Ukrainian observation post near Fyodorovka Vtoraya in the Donetsk People’s Republic with a precision airstrike, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed Ukrainian positions north of Fyodorovka Vtoraya in the DPR with a precision strike using a smart bomb. These positions were located in a wooded area on strategic high ground. It was an important enemy observation post," he said.

Marochko clarified that this Kiev observation post was equipped with a video surveillance system, modern satellite communications equipment, a drone relay station, and a counter-battery station.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Fyodorovka Vtoraya on March 19.