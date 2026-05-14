Modi says discussed Ukraine, Middle East with Lavrov

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, they discussed progress in various areas of the Russia-India special privileged partnership, as well as the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"Pleased to receive Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Thanked him for an update on the progress on various facets of our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote on X.

"We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West Asia," the Indian prime minister said.

Modi also noted that during his meeting with Lavrov, he reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for efforts aimed at resolving conflicts peacefully.

The Russian foreign minister is in New Delhi on a three-day visit. He is participating in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. Earlier in the Indian capital, Lavrov also held talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.