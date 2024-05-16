Putin arrives in Great Hall of the People in Beijing for talks with Chinese leadership

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People where he will have talks with the Chinese leadership.

The talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed his visiting Russian counterpart outside the building, in Tiananmen Square. Putin arrived by his Aurus car. The presidents shook hands and greeted the Chinese and Russian delegations. After that, they ascended a special tented platform to watch the performance of the military orchestra of China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA). In accordance with the protocol, the orchestra played the Russian and Chinese anthems.

After the 15-minute ceremony, Putin and Xi proceeded inside the building of the Great Hall of the People where they were photographed.